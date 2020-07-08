Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Retired Rangers inspector killed in Karachi cracker attack: police

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Retired Rangers inspector killed in Karachi cracker attack: police

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

A man was killed after unidentified men hurled a cracker at a shop in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Malik Ashiq who was a retired Rangers inspector, according to SSP Sajid Sadozai. After an initial investigation, the incident looks like an act of terrorism, he said.

The police official said that they are further investigating the attack.

Related: With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM

Last month, the Rangers came under attack at least five times in various areas of Sindh.

Two Rangers personnel were killed in a hand grenade attack in Sindh’s Ghotki area on June 19. On the same day, the Rangers vehicles came under attack in Larkana and Karachi.

Two other attacks on Rangers were reported in Karachi on June 10. All the attacks were claimed by Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, an outlawed separatist organization.

