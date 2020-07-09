Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Resolve Karachi power crisis: PM to Asad Umar, Governor Ismail

SAMAA | Posted: Jul 9, 2020
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Resolve Karachi power crisis: PM to Asad Umar, Governor Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Planning Minister Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with resolving the Karachi power crisis, the PM’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Karachi has recently been affected by prolonged power outages that have made the lives of people miserable. They say this unannounced loadshedding continues round the clock, leaving them unable to sleep at night and work in the day. The outages have lasted even up to 24 hours in some areas.

Sindh Governor Ismail met the prime minister Thursday. He informed PM Khan about the coronavirus situation, K-Electric issue and other provincial matters.

The premier directed Asad Umar and Governor Ismail to contact the KE management and ensure early resolution of the crisis, according to the PM office statement.

Later, Governor Ismail held a meeting with the planning minister. The two figures discussed ongoing development projects in Sindh under the Public Sector Development Programme.

During the meeting, Umar said that resolving the issues faced by the people of Sindh is the top priority of the centre.

