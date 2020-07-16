Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Resigning from NA over power outages in Karachi: Aamir Liaquat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: SAMAA TV

Aamir Liaquat Husain, the PTI MNA from Karachi, has decided to resign from the assembly over power outages in the city, he said Thursday.

“I admit that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi… [I am] unable to provide electricity to the people of my city,” Husain said in a tweet. He added that he had sought time from Prime Minister Imran Khan for a meeting and will present him his resignation.

People in Karachi are witnessing hours-long power outages for the last few months and the political parties, including the PTI, held several protests outside the office of K-Electric against unannounced load-shedding.

The K-Electric, however, claimed no area in Karachi has been made to face load-shedding above eight hours.

The power crisis in the city even forced the federal government to intervene. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar came to Karachi on the instructions of PM Imran Khan last week.

After a meeting with KE officials, the minister promised that unscheduled power outages would come to an end in the city.

Husain, the PTI MNA, however, believes that the load-shedding in Karachi has increased in the city after Umar’s promise.

“Outside the K-Electric’s office, Umar and Imran Ismail said that we will take over [KE] load-shedding after what happened today,” Husain told SAMAA TV. “After that, load-shedding increased in the city.”

He advised the federal government to nationalise KE and make it Karachi Electric Supply Corporation again.

