Religious cleric, his men booked for assaulting SAMAA Lahore reporter

The Lahore police have registered an FIR against religious cleric Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and his men for beating a SAMAA reporter.

The FIR was registered by SAMAA reporter Sidra Ghayas in Lahore’s Naseerabad police station.

On Monday, Ghayas, her brother and two colleagues were beaten by men in Lahore.

The reporter was going home from work with her brother when the incident took place in Firdous Market.

Related: Men from ‘influential group’ assault SAMAA TV’s Lahore reporter

They were travelling on a congested road and signaled the vehicle ahead to give way which enraged the driver and he stopped the car, according to the reporter.

Five or six people came out of the vehicle and started hitting our car, Ghayas said, adding that she and her brother were beaten by them. Two of her colleagues were also beaten up when they came to save her, she said.

Footage shows Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, a leader of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, standing with the attackers.

“We are the employees of the police,” the reporter quoted the attackers as saying. “Hum tumhain daikh laingy (we will deal with you),” they said.