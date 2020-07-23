Rawalpindi woman beaten by son blames it on daughter-in-law

A Rawalpindi woman who was filmed being beaten up by her son has blamed the entire incident on her daughter-in-law.

Gulnaz Bibi’s case came into the limelight after her daughter Zoha Mir uploaded a video of her brother Arsalan beating her up. In the video he kicked and punched her head and upper body and hurled profanities at her.

The Sadiqabad police lodged a case against Arsalan and his wife Bisma on behalf of Gulnaz Bibi on Tuesday. The case has been lodged under sections 337-A (shajjah), 337-B (Jurh) and 334 (itlaf-l-udw) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case gained traction after the Rawalpindi CPO took notice of it and ordered the investigations SP to look into the matter.

But the medical examination conducted by the police could not confirm torture. The police say her X-Ray reports will be received on Saturday, which may aid her case.

According to the police, for torture to be proven, there need to be visible marks on the body. Unless those marks are present, the medical report negates torture.

On Wednesday, Arsalan and Bisma were granted pre-arrest bail by a Rawalpindi court. The police cannot arrest them until August 6.

Arsalan has asked his mother for forgiveness but also claimed she was the original perpetrator of violence. “I was burdened because she started beating my wife,” he claimed. “This was all planned,” he said of the video.

His wife seconded this and said in the video Gulnaz Bibi is provoking Arsalan by saying “hit me”. She said that he was acting in self defence. Bisma also questioned why her sister-in-law filmed the incident instead of helping her mother.

For her part, the sister-in-law said she filmed it because no one would believe them without evidence.

Gulnaz Bibi believes her son is innocent and Bisma is behind everything. Her reasoning is that her son has lived with her for years without hitting her. She said this was the fifth attack since her daughter-in-law moved in. “The whole neighbourhood is witness to this.”

The Rawal SP and other police officials visited Gulnaz Bibi’s house on Wednesday to assure her that justice will be served. CPO Ahsan Younus also telephoned her to give her assurances.