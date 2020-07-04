Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Rawalpindi traffic warden in custody over wife’s ‘murder’

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rawalpindi traffic warden in custody over wife’s ‘murder’

Photo: Online

A Rawalpindi traffic warden is currently in police custody over the death of his wife.

He says she was ill when he came home and died on the way to the hospital but her family has accused him of murder.

The traffic warden, Iqtidar Hussain, turned himself in to the Waris Khan police.

His wife, fellow traffic warden Ghazala Noreen’s, brothers have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the same police station against him.

They say he beat and ‘tortured’ their sister at their house in Chamanzar Colony.

Ghazala was Hussain’s second wife. He has two children with his first wife.

