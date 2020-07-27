Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Rawalpindi police warden found injured in house, dies hours later

Posted: Jul 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rawalpindi police warden found injured in house, dies hours later

A traffic warden, identified as Malik Ashfaq, passed away Monday morning after he was found injured at his house.

According to his family, Ashfaq came back home late at night after his duty and slept on the terrace. “When we went upstairs in the morning, we found him injured with his throat slit,” his nephew said.

The family immediately took him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Ashfaq’s nephew blamed the hospital’s “carelessness and inefficiency” for his uncle’s death.

“When we reached there, we had to wait for the doctors for more than two and a half hours,” he said, adding that medical superintendent of the hospital had been sleeping and woke up after they created ruckus there.

“If the doctors had reached on time, my brother would have been alive today,” Ashfaq’s brother said.

The police, on the other hand, claim the warden died by suicide and have confiscated a knife from the site.

Ganj Mandi police station SHO Asrar said that Ashfaq had been on medical leave for two months.

