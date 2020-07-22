Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Medical report of Rawalpindi woman beaten by son discounts torture

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical report of Rawalpindi woman beaten by son discounts torture

Photo: Online

A medical examination conducted by the Rawalpindi police on a woman who was beaten up on camera by her son could not prove that she was tortured.

The Sadiqabad police lodged a case against a man named Arsalan and his wife Bisma on behalf of the man’s mother Gulnaz Bibi on Tuesday after a video of Arsalan beating up his mother surfaced on social media.

In the video, he hurled profanities at her and punched and kicked her in the head and upper body.

But the medical examination conducted by the police could not confirm torture. The police say her X-Ray reports will be received on Saturday, which may aid her case.

According to the police, for torture to be proven, there need to be visible marks on the body. Unless those marks are present, the medical report negates torture.

The case has been lodged under sections 337-A (shajjah), 337-B (Jurh) and 334 (itlaf-l-udw) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case gained traction after the Rawalpindi CPO took notice of it and ordered the investigations SP to look into the matter.

Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter also posted a video online in which she detailed the incident and called for justice for her and her mother. She said she had also been beaten up.

