Rawalpindi: Four men arrested for smuggling foreign currency

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested four men for allegedly smuggling foreign currency during a raid on a private currency exchange company in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The agency confiscated foreign currency from the suspects, including Malaysian ringget, dollar, Saudi riyal, and euro. “They were also involved in smuggling dollars in black,” an officer said.

He added that the seized currency is worth millions of rupees.

The raid was conducted after the agency received a complaint from people at the shopping plaza where the exchange company was located.