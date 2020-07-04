Rangers, police arrest two Karachi men for killing PSP worker

The police and Rangers have arrested two suspected target killers in a joint raid in Karachi for killing a worker of Pak Sarzameen Party in Liaquatabad.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the two men had murdered a PSP worker in Liaquatabad on July 2. They were identified as Syed Naeem Haider and Muhammad Danish.

Their third accomplice, however, managed to escape, the spokesperson added.

Syed Naeem Haider, the Rangers spokesperson said, belonged to a outlawed organisation, who was also involved in sectarian killings in the city.