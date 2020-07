The Sindh Rangers have arrested three suspects in a robbery-murder in Karachi’s Qabza Colony.

The suspects killed a shopkeeper while robbing his shop.

The Rangers arrested Ashar from Jamshed Town. He told the law enforcers where to find his accomplices.

Arsalan alias Kala was arrested in Lines Area while Asghar, their facilitator, was arrested in Qabza Colony.

Further investigations are under way.