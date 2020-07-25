Dumped polio vaccines, nutrition packs found in Rajanpur’s mountains

Inquiry started, report to be presented within 48 hours

Dozens of polio vaccines and nutrition packs were found dumped in the mountains of Tehsil Jampur in Rajanpur on Friday.

Residents found the supplies and said unknown men had dumped them there.

A video of the dumped supplies was shot and uploaded on social media after which it went viral.

Following this, the district health authority has begun an inquiry. It has demanded an initial investigation report to be presented to the department within 48 hours.

The investigation will be led by the district's health officer.