Karachi submerged after heavy rains, traffic jams reported

Two people die of electrocution

Many roads, streets, and homes were flooded in Karachi following heavy rains on Monday afternoon.

Two people died after being electrocuted in Baldia Town.

Rain was reported in Sakhi Haasan, Five Star Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Ayesha Manzil, Buffer Zone, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Following the rain, traffic jams were reported in different areas.

The water entered houses in Orangi Town's Aligarh after the area's gutters overflowed. A mosque in Gulfamabad was flooded too.

The monsoon season, which starts in June and continues till September, is crucial to Pakistan's agriculture sector but it also causes widespread death and destruction across the region.