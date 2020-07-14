Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Railways police book 29 people for trespassing on railroads: spokesperson

Posted: Jul 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Railways police book 29 people for trespassing on railroads: spokesperson

A boy looks inside a burnt-out train carriage a day after a passenger train caught on fire in Rahim Yar Khan on November 1, 2019. (AFP)

The Railways police have lodged cases against 29 people for trespassing on railroads, a Railways police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Those booked for trespassing were seen “illegally” crossing railways tracks and platforms on their motorbikes, according to the spokesperson. The Railways IG has instructed his force take action against those violating the law.

The spokesperson said the Railways police have launched an awareness campaign to make people follow rules and avoid accidents.

Under the ongoing campaign, the police have put up banners and posters on all major stations and crossings across the country.

The decision to launch the awareness campaign was taken keeping in view the rising number of accidents in the country.

On July 3, at least 22 people were killed after a passenger train crashed into a passenger van at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura. The Railways officials had blamed the van driver for the accident.

Quratulain, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways, had told reporters that the driver of the van took a hasty decision by driving onto the tracks.

Pakistan Railways
 
Railways police, Lahore, Pakistan
 
