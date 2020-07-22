Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan youth beaten up by jirga for ‘honour’

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rahim Yar Khan youth beaten up by jirga for ‘honour’

File Photo

Four members of a jirga (traditional assembly of leaders) in Rahim Yar Khan were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man in the name of honour, the police said.

The jirga had ruled against the victim after which he was beaten up, his mustache was cut and black paint smeared across his face.

The incident was recorded and uploaded on social media. After the video went viral, the district police took action against the perpetrators.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

