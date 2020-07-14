Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan madrassa teacher ‘harasses, throws acid’ on students

Posted: Jul 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Rahim Yar Khan madrassa teacher 'harasses, throws acid' on students

A madrassa teacher was arrested for harassing four students and throwing acid on them for complaining against him in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad on Tuesday, according to the police.

The incident took place in Haq Town where the under-age children were sexually assaulted. When they raised their voices against the teacher, the suspect doused them with acid and fled from the scene.

The children have been shifted to a hospital and are under treatment.

The families of the students have demanded strict action against the suspect. “I request the prime minister, Punjab chief minister and Sadiqabad DPO to immediately arrest the man,” the uncle of one of the boys said.

“The suspect was caught by neighbours from the crime scene but fled from their grasp,” a police officer said, adding that he was later caught during a raid.

A case has been registered.

HOME  
 
 
