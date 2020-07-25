Radio Pakistan sacking 66% of its contract employees: letter

Radio Pakistan is going to sack 66% of its contract employees, according to a letter written by the state-run radio’s director programmes to the heads of stations.

The state-run radio’s Director Programmes, Khalida Nuzhat, has written a letter to all the heads of stations seeking the names of contract employees.

It was the second letter to the station heads. The first one was written on July 16.

In her second letter on July 23, Nuzhat asked the station heads to submit the details of “contractual” employees, “whose services are no more required for the station/unit.”

The director programming has warned that the organization will take action against the stations heads if they don’t provide the names of employees on contract.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those Station Directors/Head of Units who did not comply with these instructions,” read the letter.