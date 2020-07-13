Quetta’s Munawwar Colony residents stage protest against load-shedding, overbilling

Residents of Munawwar Colony in Quetta’s Hazara Town staged on Monday a protest against unannounced load-shedding and overbilling.

We have constant voltage problems, load-shedding has increased in the last two months and many houses have no electricity meters, said a resident.

“We get electricity for only one hour a day,” claimed a protesting shopkeeper. This has made it very difficult for us to work, he added.

The protesters chanted slogans against QESCO and shared that they have filed complaints many times but no action has been taken.

“The authorities have added to our burden by sending us electricity bills of Rs10,000,” another protester said.

The QESCO spokesperson, on the other hand, has said that these problems will be resolved soon.