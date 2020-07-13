Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Quetta’s Munawwar Colony residents stage protest against load-shedding, overbilling

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
In this picture taken on May 3, 2019, members of the Hazara community walk along a road in Hazara Town, a neighbourhood in Quetta. Photo: AFP

Residents of Munawwar Colony in Quetta’s Hazara Town staged on Monday a protest against unannounced load-shedding and overbilling.

We have constant voltage problems, load-shedding has increased in the last two months and many houses have no electricity meters, said a resident.

“We get electricity for only one hour a day,” claimed a protesting shopkeeper. This has made it very difficult for us to work, he added.

The protesters chanted slogans against QESCO and shared that they have filed complaints many times but no action has been taken.

“The authorities have added to our burden by sending us electricity bills of Rs10,000,” another protester said.

The QESCO spokesperson, on the other hand, has said that these problems will be resolved soon.

MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
