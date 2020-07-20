No buying, selling at Quetta cattle market after traders’ protest

The Quetta Metropolitan Corporation has closed the cattle market near the Eastern Bypass after protests over the last two days.

A notice was issued on Wednesday banning all buying and selling in the market. It warned that action will be taken against violators.

Business was suspended at the cattle market on Monday after the traders refused to get screened for coronavirus.

An official of the metropolitan corporation said over 30 merchants started destroying things at the market when they were asked to be screened for the virus. They burned the items kept in the camps at the market in protest.

The Eastern bypass was also blocked for traffic by the protesters.