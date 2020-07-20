Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No buying, selling at Quetta cattle market after traders’ protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
No buying, selling at Quetta cattle market after traders’ protest

The Quetta Metropolitan Corporation has closed the cattle market near the Eastern Bypass after protests over the last two days.

A notice was issued on Wednesday banning all buying and selling in the market. It warned that action will be taken against violators.

Business was suspended at the cattle market on Monday after the traders refused to get screened for coronavirus.

An official of the metropolitan corporation said over 30 merchants started destroying things at the market when they were asked to be screened for the virus. They burned the items kept in the camps at the market in protest. 

The Eastern bypass was also blocked for traffic by the protesters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.