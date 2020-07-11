Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Qatar Airways makes coronavirus test mandatory for passengers from Pakistan

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Qatar Airways makes coronavirus test mandatory for passengers from Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Qatar Airways has made coronavirus tests mandatory for all passengers from Pakistan.

It issued a travel advisory for passengers, informing them that from July 13 everyone leaving Pakistan must present a negative PCR (coronavirus) test to be able to board their planes.

The negative test result needs to have been issued less than 72 hours before the flight. Children below the age of 12 are exempt from the test if they’re accompanied by their family.

The cost of the test must be borne by the passengers themselves.

Passengers must carry a copy of the test certificate and laboratory authentication form as well as tell the laboratory to directly share the result with Qatar Airways.

Multiple airlines have suspended outgoing flights from Pakistan due to the country’s number of coronavirus cases. The number is nearing the 250,000 mark.

Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai all suspended outgoing flights but have kept cargo flights operational. They are also still bringing passengers to the country.

Separately, PIA’s flights to the US and Europe have been suspended over fake licence issues.

Coronavirus Qatar Airways
 
