Punjab to keep parks, recreational spots closed on Eidul Azha

The Punjab government has decided to keep parks and other recreational spots in the province closed during the Eidul Azha holidays.

The decision was made at a meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus and dengue control which was presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It was attended by Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, Industries Minister Aslam Iqbal and other high-ups.

Admin offices of schools could stay open, but only management would be allowed to visit them, the meeting decided.

The Punjab school education department would issue guidelines regarding the implementation of coronavirus SOPs before reopening educational institutes.

Officials told the meeting that coronavirus cases were decreasing in Punjab. Smart lockdowns were imposed in six cities with relatively higher number of cases, they said.