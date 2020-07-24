Punjab to issue teaching licenses for private school teachers

The Punjab government has decided to issue teaching licenses to teachers at private schools across the province.

The decision was taken in the National Assembly session on Friday. The government is working on the Teachers Licensing Act and will soon present it in the cabinet, said Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

He said that this is being done to counter a shortage of teachers in the province. “We will also start online registration of schools,” Raas added.

“PML-N governed Punjab for 10 years, but we still don’t have a single school in our area,” he pointed out. Raas’s speech was met with a lot of opposition.

PML-N member Rana Mashood responded that the PTI government was taking credit for the achievements of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.