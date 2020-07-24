Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab to issue teaching licenses for private school teachers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab to issue teaching licenses for private school teachers

Photo: File

The Punjab government has decided to issue teaching licenses to teachers at private schools across the province.

The decision was taken in the National Assembly session on Friday. The government is working on the Teachers Licensing Act and will soon present it in the cabinet, said Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

He said that this is being done to counter a shortage of teachers in the province. “We will also start online registration of schools,” Raas added.

“PML-N governed Punjab for 10 years, but we still don’t have a single school in our area,” he pointed out. Raas’s speech was met with a lot of opposition.

PML-N member Rana Mashood responded that the PTI government was taking credit for the achievements of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab schools teaching licenses
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National Assembly, Murad Raas, Education, Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, schools, registration, teachers, licenses
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.