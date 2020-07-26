Punjab to impose smart lockdown for Eidul Azha

The Punjab government has decided to impose smart lockdowns across the province on Eidul Azha.

Markets will be closed from before Eid till August 2.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik headed a meeting on July 26 that made the decision and also looked over implementation of SOPs for cattle markets across the province.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies, bakeries and other stores selling necessary items will be allowed to remain open.

The move comes in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Experts had predicted that Pakistan will see a surge in coronavirus cases on Eid.