Two Punjab policemen turn robbers after getting suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

The Rawalpindi police found out on Saturday that the gang of five robbers that had become infamous for looting people on the M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway included two policemen.

Constables Mukhtar and Asif Mehmood were recently suspended from the Taxila police station for continuously being absent.

When the police stopped their car at the motorway toll plaza for checking, the suspects introduced themselves as police officials.

One of the constables also showed his service card, but minutes later, they gunned the car and escaped in fear of getting caught. They broke the toll plaza’s gate while trying to flee.

Once their identities were confirmed, a case was filed against them on the CPO’s directives. A team has also been formed to investigate the matter. It will be headed by Operations SSP Tariq Walat.

Police Punjab
 
RELATED STORIES

