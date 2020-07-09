Headlines 9am: 15 people killed in Punjab monsoon rains

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Fifteen people have been killed in Punjab after heavy rain lashed the province on Monday. Roof collapses claimed seven lives in Tandianwala, three in Faisalabad and one in Multan. Four people were killed in Pakpattan and Vehari too.

Karachi has been experiencing intermittent rain since the wee hours of Tuesday. Sharae Faisal, Sadar, Old Sabzi Mandi, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Orangi Town witnessed drizzling. Sea breeze and the second spell of monsoon rain have turned the city’s weather pleasant but left streets inundated with water. Many areas have reported power outages as well.

An investigation team formed to probe prolonged power outages in Karachi has held K-Electric responsible for the crisis. In its report, the NEPRA team said KE’s excuse of an oil shortage was incorrect. The company is reluctant to generate power using furnace oil, it stated, recommending action against the company.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31. The Zilhaj moon was not sighted in the Kingdom on July 20.