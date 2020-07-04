Punjab may open schools from August 15: minister

Says federal government will take final decision

“The situation is changing every day and every week,” Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas told SAMAA TV. He said that the education year starts from August 15 every year.

The federal government, however, will take the final decision.

The minister said schools will be told to follow the SOPs if they are allowed to open in August. Only 20 children will be allowed in a class, he added.

The virus has so far killed 1,844 people in Punjab, while the total number of known cases has reached 80,297, according to the provincial health department.