Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab tailors, laundry shops exempt from smart lockdown restrictions

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Punjab tailors, laundry shops exempt from smart lockdown restrictions

Photo: Online

Tailors, dry cleaners and laundry shops in Punjab have been exempted from the smart lockdown imposed by the government earlier this week.

According to a notification issued by the government, the shops will be allowed to remain open from 6am till midnight on Eidul Azha.

Currency exchange companies and fertilisers companies have also been granted permission to remain open. “On Eid, people living abroad usually send money to their relatives,” said Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman.

Fertiliser companies, on the other hand, were given permission as farmers might need pesticides for an emergency in the fields.

“All the businesses allowed to remain open will be strictly obliged to follow the government’s SOPs,” Usman added.

The government decided to impose a smart lockdown in the province as Eidul Azha approaches. All markets will be closed from before Eid till August 2.





