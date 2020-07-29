Punjab lockdown: Five Faisalabad shopkeepers arrested for opening shops

Five shopkeepers in Faisalabad were arrested and FIRs were lodged against 52 others for opening their shops in violation of the Punjab government’s smart lockdown.

The Punjab government imposed another lockdown on Monday night. It said that all shops and markets will remain closed in the province till after Eid.

However, some shopkeepers , in protest against the government, opened their shops despite the orders. They also took to the roads staging a sit in and chanting slogans against the district administration.

“You can’t expect us to close our shops with Eid around the corner,” said a shopkeeper.

According to the police, 52 shopkeepers are on the run. “They even force those shopkeepers following government orders to open their shops,” a police officer said.

The police have been cracking down on the shops which remain open. On Tuesday, 12 shopkeepers were detained. Many of them, however, reopen their shops after the police leave.