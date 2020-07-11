Usman Buzdar is not going anywhere, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has rubbished reports claiming Usman Buzdar will be replaced as the Punjab chief minister.

In a Twitter post, the minister said the Punjab CM isn’t going anywhere.

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar is going nowhere. All speculations regarding his departure are Mala fide and baseless — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 16, 2020

A few members of the opposition had claimed that the Punjab government had failed in fulfilling its promises to the people and that PM Imran Khan is looking for Buzdar’s replacement.

SAMAA TV Anchorperson Nadeem Malik also said in Tuesday night’s programme that the Punjab government is on the verge of “getting a new CM”.

However, the information minister has clarified that there’s no truth to it. In the past, the premier himself confided his trust in Buzdar. He had called Buzdar “Wasim Akram plus” and claimed that he’s the best chief minister Punjab has ever had.