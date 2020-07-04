Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI to stage protest against K-Electric’s load-shedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTI to stage protest against K-Electric’s load-shedding

PTI members of the Sindh Assembly have announced protests in Karachi against long hours of load-shedding by K-Electric.

“A protest and sit-in will be staged outside the K-Electric office on July 6,” said PTI MPA Raja Azhar. The people of Karachi have selected us and we won’t leave them alone in these testing times, he promised.

Azhar pointed out that it is the company’s responsibility to provide electricity to residents of the city. “Instead of providing electricity, they have increased tariffs and made people’s lives hell,” he said.

PTI members have demanded that K-Electric immediately stop load-shedding. The public has called for an end to the power utility provider after unannounced load-shedding increased in Karachi.

Karachi’s business community also has issues with the power supplier and says that since there are no business activities at night, K-Electric shouldn’t have so much load-shedding.

The company, on the other hand, has said that there is a problem in their system due to a shortage in electricity supply. It has, therefore, increase power outages above seven hours a day.

A meeting was held at Governor House on Friday where Governor Imran Ismail called for a solution to the load-shedding issue. The meeting was attended by the K-Electric CEO and Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub via video link.

Ayub said 800 Megawatts of power is given to K-Electric and there is no shortage of furnace oil.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Load Shedding Protest PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
K-Electric, electricity, PTI, protest, sit in, load shedding, power outages, sindh assembly
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.