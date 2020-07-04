PTI to stage protest against K-Electric’s load-shedding

PTI members of the Sindh Assembly have announced protests in Karachi against long hours of load-shedding by K-Electric.

“A protest and sit-in will be staged outside the K-Electric office on July 6,” said PTI MPA Raja Azhar. The people of Karachi have selected us and we won’t leave them alone in these testing times, he promised.

Azhar pointed out that it is the company’s responsibility to provide electricity to residents of the city. “Instead of providing electricity, they have increased tariffs and made people’s lives hell,” he said.

PTI members have demanded that K-Electric immediately stop load-shedding. The public has called for an end to the power utility provider after unannounced load-shedding increased in Karachi.

Karachi’s business community also has issues with the power supplier and says that since there are no business activities at night, K-Electric shouldn’t have so much load-shedding.

The company, on the other hand, has said that there is a problem in their system due to a shortage in electricity supply. It has, therefore, increase power outages above seven hours a day.

A meeting was held at Governor House on Friday where Governor Imran Ismail called for a solution to the load-shedding issue. The meeting was attended by the K-Electric CEO and Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub via video link.

Ayub said 800 Megawatts of power is given to K-Electric and there is no shortage of furnace oil.