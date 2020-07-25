PTI orders Punjab MPA to resign over leaked phone call

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has asked its Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar to resign from his assembly seat over “severe disciplinary violation”.

In June, Kardar’s telephonic conversation with a reporter was leaked on the internet. In the audio clip, she was heard making accusations against senior party leaders.

“After hearing the appellant, it is held that Ms. Kardar committed severe disciplinary violation,” the party’s committee on accountability said in its decision. “She maligned the party as she was knowingly speaking to a journalist and it is their professional obligation to bring any information on the public forum/ media.”

The committee further said that Kardar hurled “slanderous allegations on numerous individuals in her phone conversation including senior party members, which is defamatory in nature.”

The party office-bearers have been told to terminate Kardar’s basic party membership.