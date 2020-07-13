Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI Narowal leader wants blasphemy case registered against Khawaja Asif

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
PTI Narowal leader wants blasphemy case registered against Khawaja Asif

PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed for the registration of a blasphemy case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Khawaja Asif over his remarks about religion in the National Assembly.

Asif said in his recent NA speech that no religion is superior to the other, according to the complainant Advocate Qamar Riaz. The PML-N leader said that Islam and all other religions of the world are equal.

“His words are against the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, and are tantamount to blasphemy against Islam,” he stated in his complaint to the Zafarwal police. “This is a grave crime according to the Shariah, in which he (Asif) has declared Muslims and infidels equal.”

The PTI leader quoted a few verses from the Holy Quran in his application too. Asif committed blasphemy in the light of those verses and hurt the sentiments of all Muslims, he said.

Riaz requested the police to register a case against the PML-N lawmaker for blaspheming against Islam and the Holy Quran.

Reached for comment, the Zafarwal police said they have not yet registered a case against Asif.

Zafarwal SHO Faryad Gujjar told Samaa Digital that the matter has been brought into the notice of Narowal DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and they are awaiting further orders.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blasphemy Khawaja Asif PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khawaja Asif, PTI, blasphemy, PML-N, National Assembly, blasphemy case, Islam, Holy Quran, Sunnah, Shariah, religion
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.