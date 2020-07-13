PTI Narowal leader wants blasphemy case registered against Khawaja Asif

A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed for the registration of a blasphemy case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Khawaja Asif over his remarks about religion in the National Assembly.

Asif said in his recent NA speech that no religion is superior to the other, according to the complainant Advocate Qamar Riaz. The PML-N leader said that Islam and all other religions of the world are equal.

“His words are against the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, and are tantamount to blasphemy against Islam,” he stated in his complaint to the Zafarwal police. “This is a grave crime according to the Shariah, in which he (Asif) has declared Muslims and infidels equal.”

The PTI leader quoted a few verses from the Holy Quran in his application too. Asif committed blasphemy in the light of those verses and hurt the sentiments of all Muslims, he said.

Riaz requested the police to register a case against the PML-N lawmaker for blaspheming against Islam and the Holy Quran.

Reached for comment, the Zafarwal police said they have not yet registered a case against Asif.

Zafarwal SHO Faryad Gujjar told Samaa Digital that the matter has been brought into the notice of Narowal DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and they are awaiting further orders.