PTI to approach NAB against Sindh govt

The PTI’s Sindh chapter leaders plan to go to the National Accountability Bureau against the Sindh government. MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh says a 52% ’commission’ is taken for every job in the province.

Speaking to the media at a press conference at Insaf House on Sunday, the leaders said they would file a complaint against the Sindh government for destroying the province. And then I will see what action NAB takes against it, said Sheikh.

The leaders said they were not worried about the inquiry against Sheikh. NAB has claimed that Sheikh occupied 253 acres in Karachi’s District Malir with the help of government departments. Firdous Shamim Naqvi said they are presenting themselves for a judicial inquiry too but will not support a media trial.

On the case against the Sindh government, Naqvi said they will uncover the provincial government’s corruption. The PTI isn’t a party to say ‘mujhay kyun nikala (why did you kick me out)’, he said, adding that people involved in corruption will not stay in the party.

None of us are Mr Ten Percent, he said, adding that the Sindh government became Sheikh’s enemies because he was trying to uncover their corruption.

Sheikh said that if an investigation agency summons you, you should go. When summoned by NAB we wont say that we’re ill, he vowed.

He claimed to have the allotment papers of the land in question. There are 14 cases in the anti-corruption department but they aren’t being investigated, Sheikh said, adding that there were only four acres of land in his name.

In 1991 I took a loan to buy those four acres and started a poultry farm, he said.