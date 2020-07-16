Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Disloyal PTI members should be hanged: Faisal Vawda

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Disloyal PTI members should be hanged: Faisal Vawda

PTI leader Faisal Vawda meeting Imran Khan at his residence Bani Gala in 2018. Photo: @FaisalVawdaPTI/ Twitter

Those who are disloyal to their political party should be given a punishment similar to hanging, Federal Water and Power Minister Faisal Vawda said on Tuesday.

“Loyalty can never be questioned,” the PTI minister said while speaking to SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “Your incompetence may be forgiven but not disloyalty.”

The minister minced no words when the anchor claimed he had strong evidence that two senior PTI leaders were looking to replace Imran Khan as prime minister.

When Vawda asked him for the names of those people to help the PTI “comb through its representatives”, Malik refused to reveal them. He cited journalistic ethics that compelled him to protect his sources.

Vawda clarified that those eyeing such a shift will only fail. “The PTI is Imran Khan and Imran Khan is the PTI,” he said.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha laughingly said more than half of the PTI leaders will have to face death by execution if Vawda’s idea is imposed. This made Vawda laugh too.

Ranjha claimed some PTI representatives were looking to join other parties and contest elections for them in the next general election. He, however, also refused to mention any names.

A few weeks back, Fawad Chaudhry’s interview to Voice of America angered the prime minister and other senior PTI leaders angry.

Chaudhry had claimed that there are rifts between Jahangir Tareen, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

“As soon as the PTI government was formed, quarrels among Qureshi, Umar and Tareen began. Tareen used his influence to get Umar removed from the cabinet and later Umar got Tareen out,” said Chaudhry.

However, Qureshi denied having a bad relationship with any party mate.

On July 4, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed asked members of the PTI not to discuss their personal matters before the media.

“I can only request, since I don’t have the authority to restrict them, to not to wash their dirty linen in public,” Rasheed said while addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore.

