PTI expels Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar from party fold

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expelled its Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar from the party fold over disciplinary violation.

The PTI standing committee on accountability and discipline revoked Kardar’s membership of the party Saturday.

Kardar was issued a show cause notice on June 15 after audio clips of her conversation regarding the first lady and other party leaders were leaked.

She had been asked to appear before a SCAD sub-committee. However, the hearing scheduled for June 17 was postponed on account of her husband’s ailment and conducted later on June 27.

The committee said it had reviewed Kardar’s letter and heard her very carefully, as well as considered audio clips of her conversation.

“The sub-committee is convinced that being a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on a reserved seat, you have acted in a very irresponsible manner and your conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member,” the PTI SCAD said in a letter Sunday.

“Therefore, you have been expelled from the basic membership of the party,” it said. “As a consequence, you are also not eligible to hold any post or position at the parliamentary level.”

Kardar can appeal the decision before the PTI appellate committee within seven days.