PTA to make final decision on banning PUBG: Islamabad court

Posted: Jul 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
PTA to make final decision on banning PUBG: Islamabad court

Photo: PCGamesN

The Islamabad High Court has sent a petition against the suspension of online game PUBG to the PTA.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard on Monday a petition filed by a man named Abdul Haseeb Nasir.

He said the PTA must make a final decision on the ban keeping in mind the law. It must mention the law according to which it accepts or rejects the request, he said.

Justice Farooq asked the PTA lawyer whether PUBG was a game or website. He replied that the PTA had suspended the link for the gaming application.

The judge asked why the PTA had decided to ban the game, to which he was told that the Lahore police had written the a letter about PUBG and its link to a number of suicides. We also got requests to block the game from parents.

Justice Farooq reminded the PTA that whatever it does must be according to the law. If you want to ban it, you must mention what law it violates, he said.

The court sent the petition to the PTA and disposed of it. The PTA will make a decision on the petition by July 8, the lawyer said.

MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
