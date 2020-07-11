Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Private Schools Association want schools reopened immediately, rejects govt decision

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Private Schools Association want schools reopened immediately, rejects govt decision

Photo: File

Private Schools Association Chairperson Malik Abrar and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Chairperson Haider Ali have rejected the government’s decision to reopen schools from September 15.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the chairpersons said that if the government was planning to reopen schools with coronavirus SOPs, then it should do so right away instead of waiting till September.

According to Abrar, the number of cases of the deadly virus have been on a decline in the country. “The government should immediately reopen schools so that this year’s school session in not wasted,” he said.

He added that due to the closure of more than 40% private schools, teachers and other staff in schools are nearly unemployed. The schools should be provided a relief package to pay teachers and make up for their losses, Abrar demanded.

Ali questioned that when all other businesses in the country had resumed why had schools not been granted permission.

“Schools and colleges should be immediately reopened,” he said.

The National Command and Operations Centre had allowed the schools to reopen on July 9. The schools, colleges and universities will operate with coronavirus SOPs in place.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has, however, said the decision may be withdrawn if the virus outbreak worsens.

