Private school association wants Pakistan educational institutes to reopen immediately

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has demanded the government allow them to reopen educational institutions in the country.

In a statement, the APPSCA president rejected the government’s suggestion to reopen schools in September. Schools and colleges should be allowed to reopen immediately, he said.

In a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, provincial education ministers had recommended that schools, colleges and universities should not be allowed to open before September 1.

The meeting agreed that educational institutions should be reopened in the first week of September with strict SOPs in place. However, a final decision will be made in the last week of August after taking into account the advice of the health ministry.

Malik Abrar, the APPSCA president, said that educational institutes would close permanently due to the government’s “illogical” policies.

They would fully implement the SOPs if the government allowed them to reopen schools, he vowed.