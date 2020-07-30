‘Where does Constitution say PM’s assistants can’t be dual nationals?’

The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on whether a case challenging the appointment of special assistants to the prime minister is fit for trial.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the verdict on Thursday. “Where is it written in the Constitution that assistants can’t hold dual nationalities?” he asked.

After taking charge, the prime minister has to shoulder many responsibilities, he said. “What’s the issue if he takes help from someone?”

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that under Article 93, the prime minister can only have five advisers. “Article 93 relates to advisers, not special assistants,” remarked Justice Minallah.

Show me where the Constitution says special assistants cannot hold dual nationalities, he told the petitioner. The lawyer contended that while this wasn’t mentioned in the Constitution, it was in the Rules of Business.

Rule 15 contains this restriction, said the petitioner’s lawyer. But Justice Minallah said Rule 15 was removed in 2010.

It was recently revealed that seven special assistants and advisers in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet had some sort of foreign nationality, including residencies and green cards.

Shortly after the furor, Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza resigned from their posts. Aidrus cited criticism over her Canadian nationality as the reason for her resignation.