Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday).

He is expected to address the situation on Eid in light of the coronavirus situation and the general situation in the country.

According to the Prime Minister House, the premier will take advice from experts before his address.

He has also called Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, the NDMA chairman and other officials for a meeting at 3pm. They will devise an Eid plan.

He will also be briefed on the new coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the spread of the virus.

