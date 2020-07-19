Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘PPP govt wrote off Rs31b for K-Electric under 2009 agreement’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘PPP govt wrote off Rs31b for K-Electric under 2009 agreement’

Photo: K-Electric

An agreement between K-Electric and the PPP government has emerged through which the government wrote off billions owed by the power utility.

The amended 2009 agreement allowed for Rs31 billion in arrears to be written off as government losses.

The government also acted as a guarantor for K-Electric to take loans from private banks.

The agreement also allowed for the company to pass orders contrary to the country’s laws. In the agreement it’s written that if the company submits a request, the government could circumvent certain regulations in order to aid it.

Under this agreement, K-Electric had to submit a quarterly report to the government. It also allowed for the federal government to give K-Electric an additional 650 megawatts of electricity from the national grid. Today, that amount has been increased to 850MW.

Related: Karachi electricity prices not increasing as PM postpones hike decision

The incumbent power secretary and K-Electric CEO’s signatures are on the agreement.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh told SAMAA TV that he has called meetings with the management of K-Electric and invited NEPRA and the federal government to join.

This agreement is from 2005 and 2009, he said, adding that since then the minister has changed as has the K-Electric board.

Subsidies are given to K-Electric every tenure, he said. We must now sit together and fix this, he said. He invited the NEPRA chairman and federal government to help.

He said the agreement must be examined properly and they must check how much development K-Electric has done and how much it has improved its system under the agreement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.