PPP, JUI-F agree to work together in Zardari-Fazl meeting: Bilawal

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who has been out of active politics because of his illness for the last few months, met JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday.

“My father and I welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Bilawal House today,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet as he shared the pictures of his father with the JUI-F leader.

Rumours suggesting Zardari’s health is deteriorating have been circulating on social media for the last couple of months. The pictures Bilawal shared on Twitter show Fazl, him and Zardari sitting in a room.

Zardari was shifted to a Karachi hospital from Islamabad in December 2019 after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail on medical grounds. He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in January 2019 in the fake accounts case.

Bilawal, the PPP chairperson, said that his party and the JUI-F have “worked together” in the past and they will do so again to overcome the challenges to democracy and the constitution.

“The selected government has been exposed on all fronts during COVID,” said Bilawal.