PPP gave Uzair Baloch Rs50m after Lyari operation: Habib Jan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says Zardari personally met Lyari gangster

Habib Jan, a friend of Uzair Baloch, said Saturday that the PPP leadership had given the Lyari gangster Rs50 million after he rejoined the party in 2012.

Jan, who was once an active player in Lyari’s politics, said that the money was paid to Baloch after he re-joined the PPP after the first operation against criminal gangs ended in 2012.

“Then you saw Qaim Ali Shah also went there [to Lyari], so did Sharmila Farooqi, so did Faryal sahiba,” Jan said in a video shared by PTI Minister Ali Zaidi on Twitter.

Jan didn’t specify the date or year but claimed that Baloch personally met former president Asif Ali Zardari. “It was an important meeting,” he said.

Political figures protected Uzair Baloch: former Rangers official

He added that the relationship between Baloch and PPP ended after the party’s government started to get into trouble.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied protecting Baloch after his JIT report was released on the home department’s website on July 6.

In a press conference on Friday, the Sindh education minister held former home minister Zulfiqar Mirza responsible for the rise of Lyari gangster.

Uzair Baloch to be indicted in policemen attack, murder cases

“Every political party had contacts with Uzair Baloch,” said Saeed Ghani.

The Sindh education minister claimed that his party held “dialogue” with Uzair Baloch to establish peace in Lyari.

When political parties hold talks to restore peace, it doesn’t mean they share blame for the criminal activities, Ghani added.
