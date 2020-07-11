PPP gave Uzair Baloch Rs50m after Lyari operation: Habib Jan

Says Zardari personally met Lyari gangster

Jan, who was once an active player in Lyari’s politics, said that the money was paid to Baloch after he re-joined the PPP after the first operation against criminal gangs ended in 2012.

“Then you saw Qaim Ali Shah also went there [to Lyari], so did Sharmila Farooqi, so did Faryal sahiba,” Jan said in a video shared by PTI Minister Ali Zaidi on

Jan didn’t specify the date or year but claimed that Baloch personally met former president Asif Ali Zardari. “It was an important meeting,” he said.

He added that the relationship between Baloch and PPP ended after the party’s government started to get into trouble.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied protecting Baloch after his JIT report was released on the home department’s website on July 6.

In a press conference on Friday, the Sindh education minister held former home minister Zulfiqar Mirza responsible for the rise of Lyari gangster.

“Every political party had contacts with Uzair Baloch,” said Saeed Ghani.

The Sindh education minister claimed that his party held “dialogue” with Uzair Baloch to establish peace in Lyari.

When political parties hold talks to restore peace, it doesn’t mean they share blame for the criminal activities, Ghani added.