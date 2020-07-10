Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Political figures protected Uzair Baloch: former Rangers official

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Says he was arrested in Dubai and brought to Pakistan

Brigadier (retired) Basit Shuja, the former sector commander of the Pakistan Rangers, said on Thursday that Karachi organised crime had political patronage in the past and it was an open secret.

“In Karachi, the nexus between organised crime and politics is an open secret,” Shuja told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show. “Organised crime cannot flourish anywhere without political backing.”

Shuja had supervised operations against criminal gangs in Lyari in 2012 and 2013.

The former Rangers official said that Uzair Baloch, the leader of outlawed People’s Aman Committee, had protectors in a political party.

“Some political personalities were providing him protection,” he said. “Uzair Baloch himself admitted that he used to get administrative and police officials appointed and transferred.

"How is this possible without political backing,” Shuja asked.

“All the facts that are available on the internet...available on the media that how political people, including the chief minister and Faryal Talpur, used to visit Uzair Baloch's home and attend dinners,” the former Rangers official said. “I am saying they had contacts with them.”

The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied protecting the Lyari gangster. Baloch, who is accused of committing 198 murders, was arrested in a raid on the outskirts of Karachi in January 2016, according to the Rangers.

Shuja, however, told Malik that the gangster was arrested in Dubai and brought to Pakistan.

“In the JIT report, he had himself admitted that he had an Iranian passport," the former Rangers official said. "He crossed the border on that Iranian passport and stayed in Iran for some time before going to Muscat and then Dubai, where he was caught and brought to Pakistan.”

Zulfiqar Mirza, the former PPP leader and Sindh home minister, was considered close to Baloch before he resigned from his party after developing differences with the leadership in 2011.

“Zulfiqar Mirza has himself admitted that he gave licenses to Lyari’s children…so–called children,” Shuja said. “Uzair Baloch himself said in various interviews and rallies that he got 5,000 licenses from them.”

The former Rangers official said that PPP MNA Qadir Patel used to stage demonstrations after the killings of gangsters in encounters with the Rangers.

He claimed that even members of outlawed organisations, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, used to join the Lyari gangs and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for their protection.

Who made Rehman the Rehman Dakait?

Dr Fehmida Mirza, a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, has denied that her husband, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, protected Baloch.

“Who made Rehman the Rehman Dakait” she asked. Someone used to call Rehman before the 2008 election and ask him to make the PPP candidates win from Lyari, she said.

The federal minister, who used to be a senior PPP figure herself, said the people of Lyari gave their children to the PPP, when Benazir Bhutto was arriving in Pakistan in 2007.

She said Mirza was told by the PPP leadership to unite the people of Lyari and make the “Janisaran-e-Benazir” force for the protection of the slain former prime minister.
