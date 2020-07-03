Policeman shot dead in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony

Unidentified men shot a policeman dead in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony area on Friday, the police said.

The assailants riding on motorbikes targeted Constable Noman near Awami Chowk when he was on his way home after discharging his duties, according to the police.

The deceased had been a part of the police’s 15 squad. He would return home from the same way every day.

The police said they found three casings of 0.30 calibre rounds from the scene.

Relatives of the deceased say he didn’t have enmity with anyone.

The police said it was not clear whether it was a targeted killing. They said the assailants also took away the deceased constable’s official weapon.

Further investigation into the killing is under way.