A police officer was killed in a shooting near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Yar Mohammad was posted at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station, the police said.

He was on his way home when unidentified assailants riding on motorbikes shot him dead. The attackers managed a clean getaway from the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police say they are looking into the murder.