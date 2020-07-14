Policeman injured in Karachi shooting

A policeman was injured in a shooting in Karachi’s Landhi area, police said Tuesday.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the policeman near Babar Market, according to the police. He was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar has directed the Korangi SSP to ensure best medical treatment of the injured policeman and stay in touch with his family.

IG Mahar asked senior police officials to take all measures, including seeking assistance from other security agencies, for the arrest of culprits involved in targeting the police.

Last week, a policeman was injured in a similar incident in Korangi. He succumbed to his wounds over the weekend.