Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Police officer shot dead in Karachi’s Lines Area

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Police officer shot dead in Karachi’s Lines Area

Photo: File

A police officer was shot dead in Karachi on Thursday.

The attack occurred in the Jut Line neighbourhood of District East. The officer has been identified as ASI Ghulam Muhammad. He was 50 years old.

ASI Muhammad was posted at the Artillery Maidan police station in the investigation department.

He lived in Lines Area and was attacked at a paan stall in the same area. According to witnesses, the attacker approached him and opened fire after asking his name.

The officer died on the spot.

Witnesses said the attacker fled on a motorcycle after the attack. He reportedly stole ASI Muhammad’s official weapon before fleeing.

The police have sealed the area and are searching for the attacked. They have obtained CCTV footage of the attack from nearby cameras.

