Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan calls Bangladesh’s premier to condole COVID-19 deaths

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
PM Khan calls Bangladesh’s premier to condole COVID-19 deaths

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan called his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajid and offered his condolences over the loss of lives in the country due to COVID-19, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to official figures released by Bangladesh, at least 2,751 people have died in the country due to the virus, while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 213,254.

“Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality,” PM Khan told his Bangladeshi counterpart.

The premier has also invited PM Sheikh Hasina Wajid to visit Pakistan.

The relationship between Islamabad and Dhaka has seen many ups and downs after Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan after a war in 1971.

According to a handout released by Bangladeshi premier’s press office, PM Sheikh Hasina Wajid “described the initiatives and measures taken by her government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other steps for medical purposes.”

Bangladesh Pakistan
 
