Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pilots currently operating flights have gone through scrutiny: Pakistan minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pilots currently operating flights have gone through scrutiny: Pakistan minister

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Pakistani pilots, who are currently operating flights, have gone through the process of scrutiny, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday.

Faraz was addressing a joint press conference with Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar.

He urged passengers not to worry while travelling as these pilots had been cleared for flying.

Zaidi said the past governments had been involved in destroying the state institutions. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Mushahidullah Khan had a major role in the downfall of PIA, he said.

The safety of passengers is top priority of the government, the maritime affairs minister said. “The PIA will soon be among the major world airlines,” he added.

Akbar said PIA’s performance declined over the past 10 years, noting that the Supreme Court also took notice of the downfall of state entities.

He stressed the need for indiscriminate accountability within the institutions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PIA pilots
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, PIA, pilots, licenses, Ali Zaidi, Shibli Faraz, Shahzad Akbar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.