Pilots currently operating flights have gone through scrutiny: Pakistan minister

Pakistani pilots, who are currently operating flights, have gone through the process of scrutiny, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday.

Faraz was addressing a joint press conference with Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar.

He urged passengers not to worry while travelling as these pilots had been cleared for flying.

Zaidi said the past governments had been involved in destroying the state institutions. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Mushahidullah Khan had a major role in the downfall of PIA, he said.

The safety of passengers is top priority of the government, the maritime affairs minister said. “The PIA will soon be among the major world airlines,” he added.

Akbar said PIA’s performance declined over the past 10 years, noting that the Supreme Court also took notice of the downfall of state entities.

He stressed the need for indiscriminate accountability within the institutions.